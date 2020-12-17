The Trump administration has kept China on its currency manipulator watch list. Photo: Bloomberg The Trump administration has kept China on its currency manipulator watch list. Photo: Bloomberg
The Trump administration has kept China on its currency manipulator watch list. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

US keeps China on currency manipulator watch list as trade surplus grows

  • The Trump administration has kept China on its watch list of countries that may be deliberately devaluing their currencies
  • The US Department of the Treasury cited China’s high trade surplus with the US as the primary reason behind the designation

Topic |   Currencies
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:01pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Trump administration has kept China on its currency manipulator watch list. Photo: Bloomberg The Trump administration has kept China on its currency manipulator watch list. Photo: Bloomberg
The Trump administration has kept China on its currency manipulator watch list. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE