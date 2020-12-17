At least a dozen provinces in China are suffering from water scarcity. A villager in Yicheng county, Shanxi province, is seen here collecting rainwater. Photo: Xinhua At least a dozen provinces in China are suffering from water scarcity. A villager in Yicheng county, Shanxi province, is seen here collecting rainwater. Photo: Xinhua
China trades rainwater for first time, but analysts say unstable trading system is far from being market-driven

  • A government-affiliated landscaping company paid a middleman a 450 per cent mark-up on the price of the water, but it was still cheaper than water from the tap
  • China is experiencing a water-shortage crisis, particularly in northern provinces that have been hit by droughts and inefficient water management

Sidney Leng
Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Dec, 2020

