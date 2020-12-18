People attend a job fair at the Hongshan Gymnasium in the central Chinse city of Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to ‘expand job market’, provide support for university graduates and migrant workers in 2021
- Creating enough jobs for university graduates, migrant workers and the urban poor must be a priority next year, the labour ministry says
- A record number of graduates is set to enter the job market, which is still recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus
Topic | China economy
People attend a job fair at the Hongshan Gymnasium in the central Chinse city of Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua