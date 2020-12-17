Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is introduced at the White House just before the signing of phase-one trade deal between China and the United States in January. The deal includes a provision for plane sales to China. Photo: AFP
Boeing jet sales to China ‘highly complicated’ by company’s arms sales to Taiwan, experts say
- Boeing CEO diplomatic in comments about China sales, adding that ‘Boeing will be the beneficiary’ when bilateral relations improve with the United States
- China is the world’s largest single market for Boeing and Airbus, with Chinese clients having accepted delivery of one out of every four 737s sold by Boeing
Topic | US-China relations
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is introduced at the White House just before the signing of phase-one trade deal between China and the United States in January. The deal includes a provision for plane sales to China. Photo: AFP