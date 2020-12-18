Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei
Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei
Economy /  China Economy

China’s small exporters see bank accounts frozen amid ‘massive crackdown’ by police across the country

  • Traders are being told that they must travel to provinces hundreds or thousands of kilometres away to meet with investigators and unfreeze their bank accounts
  • The extent of the exporters’ losses is substantial enough that one city government set up an assistance centre to help those whose bank accounts had been frozen

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:30pm, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei
Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei
READ FULL ARTICLE