Workers pack containers in Yiwu, an inland port home to dozens of warehouses, where many exporters have recently seen their bank accounts frozen for weeks or months – often by police located in other Chinese provinces. Photo: Ren Wei
China’s small exporters see bank accounts frozen amid ‘massive crackdown’ by police across the country
- Traders are being told that they must travel to provinces hundreds or thousands of kilometres away to meet with investigators and unfreeze their bank accounts
- The extent of the exporters’ losses is substantial enough that one city government set up an assistance centre to help those whose bank accounts had been frozen
Topic | China economy
