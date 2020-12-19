China’s minimum living standard guarantee, known as ‘dibao’, provides unconditional cash transfers and benefits to the poor. Photo: EPA
How China’s ‘dibao’ social safety net is being used to silence dissent, according to one researcher
- China’s minimum living standard guarantee, known as ‘dibao’, was conceived as a social safety net to help the poor during a period of reform in the 1990s
- But over time it has transformed into a means to control ‘targeted populations’ and repress social unrest, says Jennifer Pan, from Stanford University
Topic | China economy
China’s minimum living standard guarantee, known as ‘dibao’, provides unconditional cash transfers and benefits to the poor. Photo: EPA