How China’s ‘dibao’ social safety net is being used to silence dissent, according to one researcher

  • China’s minimum living standard guarantee, known as ‘dibao’, was conceived as a social safety net to help the poor during a period of reform in the 1990s
  • But over time it has transformed into a means to control ‘targeted populations’ and repress social unrest, says Jennifer Pan, from Stanford University

Sidney Leng

Updated: 9:30am, 19 Dec, 2020

China’s minimum living standard guarantee, known as ‘dibao’, provides unconditional cash transfers and benefits to the poor. Photo: EPA
