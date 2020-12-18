Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Central Economic Work Conference on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s top policy panel says government will continue ‘necessary policy support’ for economy
- The Central Economic Work Conference that concluded on Friday is an annual arena to draft the coming year’s economic priorities
- Stability of the national economy, financial system and job market will receive higher priority next year, when the Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary
