China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China outlines system to subject foreign investors to national security review

  • Rules cover everything from defence and technology to infrastructure, transport and financial services but officials insist they are not protectionist
  • Foreign companies, joint ventures, takeovers and minority stakeholders could all be subject to review under the plans

Topic |   US-China relations
Sidney LengHolly Chik
Sidney Leng and Holly Chik

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE