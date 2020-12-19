China’s economic planners insisted the rules were not a backward step in the opening up process. Photo: Reuters
China outlines system to subject foreign investors to national security review
- Rules cover everything from defence and technology to infrastructure, transport and financial services but officials insist they are not protectionist
- Foreign companies, joint ventures, takeovers and minority stakeholders could all be subject to review under the plans
Topic | US-China relations
