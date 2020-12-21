The rate decision reflected continued economic recovery from coronavirus shocks in the world’s second-largest economy, and comes after the central bank made its biggest ever injection of medium-term funds last week to shore up liquidity. Photo: Reuters
China ‘unsurprisingly’ keeps benchmark loan rate unchanged for eighth straight month ahead of ‘hike’ in 2021
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
- Last week, China’s top policymakers pledged to continue ‘necessary support’ for the nation’s economic recovery
Topic | China economy
