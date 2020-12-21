Some factories in China are investing heavily in automation to meet demand. Photo: Handout
China’s temporary factory workers ‘not good enough’ to meet surging demand in the West
- Some workers who had been laid off during the coronavirus downturn are not willing to travel back just a few months before the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday
- Factory managers have hiked monthly wages by 25 per cent to 10,000 yuan (US$1,530) – well above the average starting wage for graduates, according to local media
