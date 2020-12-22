China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua
China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China to open energy sector to foreign investment as it seeks to balance energy security with carbon neutral pledge

  • Ensuring energy security and transitioning away from fossil fuels are key concerns outlined in a new government energy white paper
  • China will lift investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation and new energy businesses as part of its near-term strategy

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:15pm, 22 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua
China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE