China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua
China to open energy sector to foreign investment as it seeks to balance energy security with carbon neutral pledge
- Ensuring energy security and transitioning away from fossil fuels are key concerns outlined in a new government energy white paper
- China will lift investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation and new energy businesses as part of its near-term strategy
Topic | China economy
China will lift foreign investment restrictions on coal, oil, gas, power generation – except nuclear – and new energy businesses. Photo: Xinhua