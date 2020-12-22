Analysts say China’s affluent investors may be more inclined to put their money into property next year, rather than more risky investments. Photo: Reuters Analysts say China’s affluent investors may be more inclined to put their money into property next year, rather than more risky investments. Photo: Reuters
China’s wealthy and middle-class investors are shying away from risky plays and looking inward after tumultuous 2020

  • China’s affluent investors have been the biggest winners from its economic boom, but a deteriorating external environment has raised concerns about risk in their portfolios
  • Cross-border investments and high-risk tech start-ups look less appealing for parking savings

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:30pm, 22 Dec, 2020

