China’s economy grew by 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, accelerating from 3.2 per cent growth in the second quarter. Photo: Reuters
China must avoid ‘premature’ exit from economic support given ‘precarious’ global outlook: World Bank
- World Bank says the near-term global economic outlook has ‘dimmed’ due to the resurgence of the coronavirus in major economies
- The Washington-based agency projects China’s economy will grow by 7.8 per cent in 2021 before slowing to 5.2 per cent growth in 2022
Topic | China GDP
