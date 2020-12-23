The two credit measures have already benefited more than 3.1 million small businesses and reduced financial burdens by 200 billion yuan (US$30.6 billion), according to government data. Photo: Reuters
China extends loan help for coronavirus-hit small businesses in bid to maintain economic recovery
- Small businesses will be allowed to further postpone their principal and interest repayments on inclusive loans past the previous deadline of the end of March
- China’s State Council also extended the inclusive credit loan support programme from the end of 2020
