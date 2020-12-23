Tariffs, along with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, are tools in the protectionist trade policy armoury, but their functions and applications differ. Photo: EPA-EFE Tariffs, along with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, are tools in the protectionist trade policy armoury, but their functions and applications differ. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to lower import tariffs on 883 products including aviation equipment, logs, paper and IT products

  • China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from the start of January, including some aviation equipment, logs and paper products
  • It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:47pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Tariffs, along with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, are tools in the protectionist trade policy armoury, but their functions and applications differ. Photo: EPA-EFE
