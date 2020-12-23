Tariffs, along with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, are tools in the protectionist trade policy armoury, but their functions and applications differ. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to lower import tariffs on 883 products including aviation equipment, logs, paper and IT products
- China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from the start of January, including some aviation equipment, logs and paper products
- It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1
Topic | China tariffs
