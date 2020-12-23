Provinces across China are struggling with the worst blackouts in nearly 10 years. Photo: Bloomberg Provinces across China are struggling with the worst blackouts in nearly 10 years. Photo: Bloomberg
China suffers worst power blackouts in a decade, as post-coronavirus export boom, coal shortage hit supply

  • Provinces across China are struggling with blackouts, as authorities use restrictions to curb energy use and manage supply
  • Analysts blame the resurgence of manufacturing, a coal shortage and China’s central economic planning for the problem

Cissy ZhouWang Zixu
Updated: 11:24pm, 23 Dec, 2020

