Provinces across China are struggling with the worst blackouts in nearly 10 years. Photo: Bloomberg
China suffers worst power blackouts in a decade, as post-coronavirus export boom, coal shortage hit supply
- Provinces across China are struggling with blackouts, as authorities use restrictions to curb energy use and manage supply
- Analysts blame the resurgence of manufacturing, a coal shortage and China’s central economic planning for the problem
Topic | Energy
Provinces across China are struggling with the worst blackouts in nearly 10 years. Photo: Bloomberg