Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua
As China’s coronavirus rebound gathers steam, export-oriented manufacturers struggle to find workers
- Factories in China’s south and east are struggling to find enough workers to fill surging export orders thanks to strong demand in Western countries
- The uptick in orders is proving a double-edged sword for many manufacturers, driving up wages and in some case forcing them to delay shipments
Topic | China economy
