Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

As China’s coronavirus rebound gathers steam, export-oriented manufacturers struggle to find workers

  • Factories in China’s south and east are struggling to find enough workers to fill surging export orders thanks to strong demand in Western countries
  • The uptick in orders is proving a double-edged sword for many manufacturers, driving up wages and in some case forcing them to delay shipments

Topic |   China economy
He HuifengSidney Leng
He Huifeng in Guangdong and Sidney Leng

Updated: 8:27am, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese factory owners scrambling to find enough workers to keep pace with overseas orders. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE