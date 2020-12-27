China’s coal industry profits rose by 9.1 per cent in November, the first increase this year. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19: China’s industrial firms see 15.5 per cent profit growth in November as economic recovery continues
- Companies’ profits rise to US$111.9 billion in seventh consecutive monthly gain, National Bureau of Statistics says
- Rate of growth slows from 28.2pc in October due to higher base in 2019, NBS says
