Covid-19: China’s industrial firms see 15.5 per cent profit growth in November as economic recovery continues

  • Companies’ profits rise to US$111.9 billion in seventh consecutive monthly gain, National Bureau of Statistics says
  • Rate of growth slows from 28.2pc in October due to higher base in 2019, NBS says

Updated: 1:16pm, 27 Dec, 2020

