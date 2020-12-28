Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP
Almost half of China’s 1.4 billion people spend less than US$150 a year on leisure activities, survey finds
- China’s average annual leisure spending was 5,647 yuan (US$863) this year, according to the results of a joint survey
- Of the 12,000 people questioned, 44.4 per cent of residents – equivalent to 620 million people – said they spend less than 1,000 yuan a year on leisure activities
