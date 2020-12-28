Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP
Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

Almost half of China’s 1.4 billion people spend less than US$150 a year on leisure activities, survey finds

  • China’s average annual leisure spending was 5,647 yuan (US$863) this year, according to the results of a joint survey
  • Of the 12,000 people questioned, 44.4 per cent of residents – equivalent to 620 million people – said they spend less than 1,000 yuan a year on leisure activities

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP
Some 4.1 per cent of respondents said they spent nothing on leisure, while 3.4 per cent said they spent over 40,000 yuan. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE