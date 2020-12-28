From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China’s energy supplies set for further pressure as cold snap looms, companies urged to increase LNG and coal imports
- Demand for natural gas is expected to surge as a cold snap is forecast from Monday to hit large parts of the country’s central, northern and eastern regions
- Temperatures set to drop by as much as 10 to 12 degrees Celsius (50 to 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit)
