From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua
From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China’s energy supplies set for further pressure as cold snap looms, companies urged to increase LNG and coal imports

  • Demand for natural gas is expected to surge as a cold snap is forecast from Monday to hit large parts of the country’s central, northern and eastern regions
  • Temperatures set to drop by as much as 10 to 12 degrees Celsius (50 to 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit)

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:22pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua
From January to November, China consumed 6,677.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, more than the annual totals for 2017 and 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE