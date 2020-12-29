China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China’s P2P purge leaves millions of victims out in the cold, with losses in the billions, as concerns of social unrest swirl

  • The shroud over peer-to-peer lending firms has fallen, and China’s banking regulator says all such platforms across the country have ceased operations – but many life savings are feared lost
  • Just a few years ago, P2P lending platforms were touted as a model to reshape China’s financial landscape, but a lack of regulations saw fly-by-night operators run amok

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:01am, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE