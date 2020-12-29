China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP
China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China increases foreign investment list by 10 per cent including AI, semiconductors and 5G

  • A total of 127 areas have been added to the list of industries in which China will seek to encourage foreign investment, taking the total to 1,235 from 1,108
  • Foreign investors entering industries on the list will enjoy preferential policies related to taxation and land use

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:24am, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP
China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE