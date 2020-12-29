China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP
China economy
China increases foreign investment list by 10 per cent including AI, semiconductors and 5G
- A total of 127 areas have been added to the list of industries in which China will seek to encourage foreign investment, taking the total to 1,235 from 1,108
- Foreign investors entering industries on the list will enjoy preferential policies related to taxation and land use
Topic | China economy
China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday. Photo: AFP