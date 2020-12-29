INNI Homes, a supplier to US companies such as La Z Boy Casegoods, relocated its production from China to Vietnam before the trade war, in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade war
Facing US tariff threat, Vietnam’s furniture makers fight back against claims of illegal trading practices
- Vietnam has reaped the benefit of the US-China trade war, seeing its goods surplus with the US surge by 180 per cent since Donald Trump won the 2016 election
- Two separate US probes into timber trade and currency have sent ripples of anxiety through the furniture industry, one of the big winners
