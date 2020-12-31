China’s The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 55.7 last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy
China’s economic activity slowed modestly in December, new data shows
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in December from 52.1 in November
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 55.7 from 56.4
