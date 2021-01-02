China and the United States signed their long-awaited phase one trade deal in January. Photo: Xinhua China and the United States signed their long-awaited phase one trade deal in January. Photo: Xinhua
2020 review: China’s economy endured a turbulent 12 months due to the impact of the coronavirus

  • China and the United States signed their long-awaited phase one trade deal in January, but 2020 was dominated by the impact of the coronavirus
  • China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, but it is set to be the only Group of 20 nation to post positive economic growth this year

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Jan, 2021

