China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 after the coronavirus shut down large swathes of the country, but it was the first major economy to show a recovery. Photo: AFP
China’s economy may expand by 9 per cent in 2021, helping to overtake US sooner
- China was the first major economy to show a recovery from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, largely due to a series of stimulus measures
- Nomura and China International Capital Corporation (CASS) put China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2021 at 9 per cent
