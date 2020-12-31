China’s retail sales had fallen by 20.5 per cent, the first decline on record, in combined data for January and February. Photo: Bloomberg China’s retail sales had fallen by 20.5 per cent, the first decline on record, in combined data for January and February. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy 2020 review: the highs and lows of a coronavirus-hit 12 months

  • China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus hit home, with exports and manufacturing plunging
  • But after its manufacturing engine recovered and its exports soared, China is set to be the only major global economy to show positive growth in 2020

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Dec, 2020

