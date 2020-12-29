An ARJ21 jetliner owned by One Two Three Airlines (OTT Airlines) before its first flight between Shanghai and Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Aviation
China ramps up domestic jet development as OTT Airlines makes maiden flight
- One Two Three (OTT) Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, embarked on its first commercial flight on Monday using a home-grown ARJ21 jet
- The maiden flight comes as China looks for ways to push domestically made aircraft to more markets and break Boeing-Airbus manufacturing duopoly
