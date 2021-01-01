The C919 is a narrow-body jet being built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), a state-owned company based in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua The C919 is a narrow-body jet being built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), a state-owned company based in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
C919: what is China’s home-grown alternative to Airbus, Boeing﻿ duopoly, and why is it important?

  • Chinese government formed the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) in 2008 to design and build the single-aisle C919
  • Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 1 Jan, 2021

The C919 is a narrow-body jet being built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), a state-owned company based in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
