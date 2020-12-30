The value-added output of China’s manufacturing industry for 2019 has been reduced by 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations. Photo: Xinhua The value-added output of China’s manufacturing industry for 2019 has been reduced by 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations. Photo: Xinhua
The value-added output of China’s manufacturing industry for 2019 has been reduced by 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations. Photo: Xinhua

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China’s 2019 GDP revised down, shrinking the base for 2020 growth calculations

  • ‘Minimal’ revision in China’s GDP growth rate for last year – from 6.1 per cent to 6.0 per cent – represents a reduction of 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations
  • Data adjustment puts China’s 2019 GDP at the lowest end of what had been Beijing’s official growth target range for the year

Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 8:01pm, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The value-added output of China’s manufacturing industry for 2019 has been reduced by 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations. Photo: Xinhua The value-added output of China’s manufacturing industry for 2019 has been reduced by 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations. Photo: Xinhua
The value-added output of China’s manufacturing industry for 2019 has been reduced by 435 billion yuan (US$67 billion) from earlier calculations. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE