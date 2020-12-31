Analysts say a recent risk warning and new draft rules by China’s finance regulators could help deter some young people from borrowing money, but the moves will not affect overall consumption. Photo: Reuters Analysts say a recent risk warning and new draft rules by China’s finance regulators could help deter some young people from borrowing money, but the moves will not affect overall consumption. Photo: Reuters
Analysts say a recent risk warning and new draft rules by China’s finance regulators could help deter some young people from borrowing money, but the moves will not affect overall consumption. Photo: Reuters

Financial regulation

Economy /  China Economy

China’s new microlending curbs do not address underlying issue of household debt and borrowing, analysts say

  • China’s regulators recently issued new rules targeting big fintech firms, but other sources of lending remain abundant for those who need cash
  • Nation’s banking and insurance regulator is warning consumers not to fall into the trap of ‘uncontrolled and blind consumption’

Topic |   Financial regulation
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:30pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts say a recent risk warning and new draft rules by China’s finance regulators could help deter some young people from borrowing money, but the moves will not affect overall consumption. Photo: Reuters Analysts say a recent risk warning and new draft rules by China’s finance regulators could help deter some young people from borrowing money, but the moves will not affect overall consumption. Photo: Reuters
Analysts say a recent risk warning and new draft rules by China’s finance regulators could help deter some young people from borrowing money, but the moves will not affect overall consumption. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE