China has an estimated 10.7 million migrants living abroad, with many wealthy citizens looking to gain residency in a second country to safeguard family and financial assets. Photo: Reuters China has an estimated 10.7 million migrants living abroad, with many wealthy citizens looking to gain residency in a second country to safeguard family and financial assets. Photo: Reuters
China has an estimated 10.7 million migrants living abroad, with many wealthy citizens looking to gain residency in a second country to safeguard family and financial assets. Photo: Reuters

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China’s rich face million dollar question: stay and risk losing assets, or face the coronavirus abroad?

  • The number of rich Chinese moving abroad to safeguard their financial assets has grown in recent years
  • Concern about asset seizures has stoked enquiries about obtaining foreign citizenship, immigration consultants say

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 9:15pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has an estimated 10.7 million migrants living abroad, with many wealthy citizens looking to gain residency in a second country to safeguard family and financial assets. Photo: Reuters China has an estimated 10.7 million migrants living abroad, with many wealthy citizens looking to gain residency in a second country to safeguard family and financial assets. Photo: Reuters
China has an estimated 10.7 million migrants living abroad, with many wealthy citizens looking to gain residency in a second country to safeguard family and financial assets. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE