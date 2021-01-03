Residents in Wuhan and other Chinese cities spent weeks under lockdown. Photo: AFP
China economy
How coronavirus turned China’s economic expectations on their head
- Around 12 months ago the debate centred on whether the country would achieve 6 per cent growth, a target that was rapidly lowered as Covid-19 took hold
- But the country has bounced back in the latter half of the year, in stark contrast to the US and other major economies
Topic | China economy
Residents in Wuhan and other Chinese cities spent weeks under lockdown. Photo: AFP