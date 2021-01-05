Smoke billows from chimneys at a coal-fired power station in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters Smoke billows from chimneys at a coal-fired power station in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Smoke billows from chimneys at a coal-fired power station in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China’s coal-price indices stop revealing surging prices as demand soars and inventories ‘fall below warning line’

  • Analysts say the trend of high coal prices shows no sign of abating in the short term, while supplies continue to dwindle in China at an alarming rate
  • Restrictions on imported coal are also ongoing, and an industry group says they are unlikely to be reversed any time soon

Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke billows from chimneys at a coal-fired power station in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters Smoke billows from chimneys at a coal-fired power station in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Smoke billows from chimneys at a coal-fired power station in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE