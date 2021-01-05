Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was sanctioned alongside other top officials in August for their alleged role in curtailing political freedoms in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
US-China relations
China says US sanctions have no ‘legal effect’ in Hong Kong or China, but analysts urge caution
- China’s financial sector regulator claimed last week that US sanctions on companies or individuals have no legal grounds in Hong Kong or the mainland
- Analysts warn that engaging in international transactions with sanctioned entities involves risks many banks may not want to take
Topic | US-China relations
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was sanctioned alongside other top officials in August for their alleged role in curtailing political freedoms in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang