The People’s Bank of China is bringing its digital-currency lottery back to Shenzhen this week, with US$3.1 million worth of e-yuan to be spread out among 100,000 winners. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s digital currency trial returns to Shenzhen for Round 2, with twice the participants and double the payout
- A total of 100,000 digital ‘red packets’, each containing 200 yuan (US$31), will be distributed to residents on Thursday via lottery – the latest test of China’s digital sovereign currency
- This time it will take place in the tech hub’s Futian district, and winners have until January 17 to spend their e-yuan before it expires
