The need to restructure the monopolies enjoyed by state enterprises in certain sectors has been a subject of the ongoing debate on China’s transition toward a more market-oriented economy. Illustration: Sierra Chiao
China’s mighty state monopolies cast a big shadow over private enterprise, but will antitrust law and vows of reform level the playing field?
- Restructuring monopolies enjoyed by China’s state enterprises has been a contentious topic, but doing so could contradict top-level calls to make them stronger
- Chinese antitrust regulators may be pressured to turn a blind eye to well-connected SOEs, so as not to contradict national economic policy, analysts say
