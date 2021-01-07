Backed by a strong external demand, China’s home appliance exports enjoyed a V-shaped recovery last year, with exports rising by 20.6 per cent year on year in the first 11 months of 2020. Photo: Reuters Backed by a strong external demand, China’s home appliance exports enjoyed a V-shaped recovery last year, with exports rising by 20.6 per cent year on year in the first 11 months of 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s home appliance manufacturers left cursing export orders as costs rise, profits vanish amid yuan rally

  • Lockdowns and work from home arrangements in the West have increased the demand for home appliances manufactured in China
  • But a strong yuan is causing profits to decline, with firms also under pressure from soaring metal prices

Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:45am, 7 Jan, 2021

