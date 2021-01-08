Molten iron is poured into a container at a steel plant in China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Chinese steelmaking hub hit, with highway closures reducing output and delivery
- Dozens of new Covid-19 cases detected in Hebei province this week
- But analysts say the surge in coronavirus infections has not had a major impact on Hebei’s overall manufacturing and trading capacity
