Xpeng’s factory, in the southern Chinese city of Zhaoqing, touts 100 per cent automation in the installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with more than 200 robotic arms. Photo: Handout
China economy
China’s factories must be ‘armed with automation’, as pandemic gives boost to machines in manufacturing
- Trade war with US saw many companies relocate outside China, but orders came back last year as Chinese production rapidly rebounded from the coronavirus
- Beijing has splashed out huge subsidies on the robotics industry, seeing it as a key element in its push to upgrade the nation’s manufacturing industry
Topic | China economy
Xpeng’s factory, in the southern Chinese city of Zhaoqing, touts 100 per cent automation in the installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with more than 200 robotic arms. Photo: Handout