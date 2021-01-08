Comments by State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which manages the bulk of China’s forex assets, likely reflect Beijing’s rising concerns about international uncertainties, according to analysts. Photo: Reuters Comments by State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which manages the bulk of China’s forex assets, likely reflect Beijing’s rising concerns about international uncertainties, according to analysts. Photo: Reuters
Comments by State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which manages the bulk of China’s forex assets, likely reflect Beijing’s rising concerns about international uncertainties, according to analysts. Photo: Reuters

China’s forex reserves strategy to be ‘dynamically optimised’ amid uncertain external conditions

  • From November to December, China’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.23 per cent, or US$38 billion, to US$3.22 trillion – the highest level since April 2016
  • But China’s holdings of US Treasury securities have fallen to the lowest level since January 2017

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Jan, 2021

