China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP
China GDP
China GDP: IMF cuts 2021 growth forecast citing US tech decoupling, domestic debt, Hong Kong risks
- China economy forecast to grow by 7.9 per cent in 2021 by International Monetary Fund, slower than previously predicted
- Strained US ties could cut off dollar funding in Hong Kong and access to technology, the fund warns, while domestic debt risks also cited
Topic | China GDP
China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP