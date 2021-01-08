China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP
China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP

China GDP

Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: IMF cuts 2021 growth forecast citing US tech decoupling, domestic debt, Hong Kong risks

  • China economy forecast to grow by 7.9 per cent in 2021 by International Monetary Fund, slower than previously predicted
  • Strained US ties could cut off dollar funding in Hong Kong and access to technology, the fund warns, while domestic debt risks also cited

Topic |   China GDP
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 10:53pm, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP
China will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, the IMF forecasts, down from its previous prediction of 8.2 per cent growth made in October. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE