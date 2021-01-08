Deliveries of steel in parts of northern China have been affected by new coronavirus cases and frigid winter temperatures. Photo: AFP
China economy
China’s biggest coronavirus outbreak in months stalls coal, steel deliveries as frigid temperatures compound problems
- Parts of China have started restricting vehicle traffic from Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and that includes trucks carrying essential coal for heating
- Severe winter weather, with biting winds and subfreezing temperatures, is disrupting the transport of raw materials
Topic | China economy
Deliveries of steel in parts of northern China have been affected by new coronavirus cases and frigid winter temperatures. Photo: AFP