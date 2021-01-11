Since last summer, container freight rates have been rising mainly due to sustained demand, particularly for home-related items, as well as an increasing shortage of containers and other equipment. Photo: Xinhua
Transport and logistics
Shipping containers becomes new buzz word as coronavirus leaves industry struggling to meet demand
- Last year, rates on the busiest routes from China to the west and east coasts of the US ended 208 per cent and 110 per cent higher than in 2019
- China delivered 2.6 million 20-foot containers last year, with more than 70 per cent produced in the second of 2020 in a bid to meet demand
Topic | Transport and logistics
Since last summer, container freight rates have been rising mainly due to sustained demand, particularly for home-related items, as well as an increasing shortage of containers and other equipment. Photo: Xinhua