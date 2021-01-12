Railway investment is expected to fall this year as the government focuses on employment, education, social welfare and public health following the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua Railway investment is expected to fall this year as the government focuses on employment, education, social welfare and public health following the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China’s railway investment loses steam as government turns from debt-fuelled building boom

  • China’s state railway company has vowed to improve the efficiency of its existing railway network this year, rather than continue expanding track mileage
  • Railway investment is expected to fall in 2021 as the government focuses on employment, education, social welfare and public health following the pandemic

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15am, 12 Jan, 2021

