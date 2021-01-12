China’s property market recovered quickly from the pandemic, fueling fears of a property bubble. Photo: Reuters
China economy
How will China’s GDP be hit by Beijing’s new caps on real estate lending?
- The Chinese government has taken a series of steps to rein in runaway growth in the real estate sector over fears of systemic risk
- But the moves are unlikely to severely affect the wider economy, provided exports and consumption pick up the slack, economists say
