Weak financial data released by China’s central bank this week has reinforced the belief held by many analysts that it has started to tighten credit. Photo: Reuters
China’s credit tightening measures to put pressure on property, local government financing vehicles
- Weak financial data suggests China’s central bank is tightening credit in line with orders by Beijing to stabilise nation’s rising debt level
- Growth rate of aggregate financing, which slowed to 13.3 per cent in December, could dip to 11 per cent this year amid lower fiscal spending and tighter controls on property developers, analyst says
