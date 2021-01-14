Meals are delivered to community workers in Shijiazhuang city, Hebei province, this week amid a citywide lockdown that followed the discovery of dozens of new coronavirus cases. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
Coronavirus: China’s new outbreak raises questions about consumer spending over Lunar New Year holiday
- Hebei province, which surrounds China’s capital, is on lockdown just weeks before the world’s largest annual migration of people
- Pace of consumer spending during Spring Festival holiday has long been seen as a barometer of overall Chinese consumption for the year
