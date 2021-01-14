Some state-owned enterprises in China, including in the coal industry, continue to suffer from falling prices and bloated workforces. And transforming them to commercially viable businesses has been slow. Photo: Reuters
Debt at China’s state-owned firms in spotlight as credit tightening raises default pressure
- Chinese state firms defaulted on 71.8 billion yuan (US$11.1 billion) worth of debt in 2020 – the largest total since China allowed defaults in 2014
- Analysts say any defaults of weak state-owned enterprises would be highly contagious and impact the entire credit market
