Debt at China’s state-owned firms in spotlight as credit tightening raises default pressure

  • Chinese state firms defaulted on 71.8 billion yuan (US$11.1 billion) worth of debt in 2020 – the largest total since China allowed defaults in 2014
  • Analysts say any defaults of weak state-owned enterprises would be highly contagious and impact the entire credit market

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 1:30pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Some state-owned enterprises in China, including in the coal industry, continue to suffer from falling prices and bloated workforces. And transforming them to commercially viable businesses has been slow. Photo: Reuters
