Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated the importance of “common prosperity” after declaring victory in alleviating absolute poverty in the country. Photo: AFP
Poverty in China
China’s Xi Jinping talks of ‘common prosperity’ as the rich get richer, with little indication of how it will reduce inequality
- Beijing’s campaign to eliminate absolute poverty, which started in 2015 and was said to have been accomplished last year, also coincided with a rise in inequality
- Booming asset growth among China’s wealthy and urban middle class appears to have stalled efforts to help close the gap between urban and rural incomes, analyst says
